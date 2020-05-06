USDA urges producers to sign up for assistance if they suffered from natural disasters in 2018-19

The USDA is reminding producers to sign up to receive financial assistance if they suffered eligible losses from natural disasters in 2018 or 2019.

Applications for the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program – Plus (WHIP+) program became available on March 23.

According to the USDA, to be eligible for WHIP+, producers must have suffered "certain crop production losses or losses to trees, bushes or vines in counties with a primary Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or a primary Secretarial Disaster Designation for qualifying natural disaster events that occurred in calendar years 2018 or 2019."

For losses due to drought, a producer is eligible if any area of the county in which the loss occurred was rated 'D3,' or extreme drought, or higher on the U.S. Drought Monitor during calendar years 2018 or 2019, USDA says.

Learn more on Service Centers by clicking here.

Learn more and sign up for the WHIP+ program by clicking here.