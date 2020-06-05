USL League One approves plan allowing clubs to gradually return to fields

The USL League One Board of Governors has approved a Return to Play framework that could allow some clubs to start playing games as early as July 18.

Forward Madison FC said in a release Friday that right now, the team cannot resume games at Breese Stevens Field in order to comply with the Forward Dane reopening plan.

Forward Madison’s League One season was suspended back in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

"While there is still much work to be done, it represents a major sign of progress as the Flamingos and USL League One look to get back on the pitch," the team's spokesperson Jason Klein wrote in the release.