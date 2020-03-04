USPS honors Arnold Palmer with stamp

The United States Postal Service issued the Arnold Palmer Commemorative Forever stamp to honor the iconic golfer who rose from humble beginnings to become a champion.

The stamp features James Drake’s action photograph of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Beyond golf, Arnold was really a great man. He had great character; he was a philanthropist and a great businessman. He was the perfect role model,” Roman Martinez IV, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors said.

Palmer was born in 1929 and passed away in 2016. Overall, Palmer won 62 PGA Tour events, the fifth-most of all time, and 92 tournaments worldwide.

Sam Saunders, PGA Tour Pro and Arnold Palmer’s grandson, and Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chair of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, joined Martinez in the ceremony, along with Golf Channel host Rich Lerner.

“To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor,” Amy Saunders said. “It’s something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it’s a wonderful way to preserve his legacy.”