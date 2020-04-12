USPS investigating absentee ballot delivery issues in Wisconsin

The United States Postal Service is investigating reports of absentee ballots not being delivered in a timely manner prior to the Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary last week.

According to Bob Sheehan, a spokesman for the USPS Lakeland District, there is no further information to provide on the issue.

In a statement, Sheehan says, “it is important to note that throughout every election cycle, the U.S. Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail”

He added that USPS is a secure means to deliver Election Mail in a “timely manner.”

The USPS investigation comes after Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (r) on Thursday asked for an investigation into absentee ballots not being delivered or arriving after the April 7 election had passed.

The Milwaukee Election Commission also requested an investigation into absentee ballot claims.

Voters showed up to the polls on Tuesday after they requested an absentee ballot but never received one.

State Senator Dan Feyen, a Republican representing the Fond du Lac area, filed a complaint after he learned the Wisconsin Election Commission discovered “three large tubs” of absentee ballots from voters in Oshkosh and Appleton.

Other ballots were processed and sent to clerks without postmarks, creating the question of whether ballots received after the postmark deadline would be counted even if they were mailed on time.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling said clerks can accept absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day through Monday. Counting cannot begin until 4 p.m. that afternoon.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission debated those concerns on Friday .

The commission unanimously agreed to count absentee ballots that arrived after April 7 that were stamped with a certain circular postmark, but USPS would need to provide a written statement saying the postmark was used only on Election Day, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Clerks are securing the ballots until Monday to guard against tampering and results being leaked.

You can read Sheehan's full statement below:



We have been made aware of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and are currently conducting an investigation into the claims. At this time we do not have additional information to provide on this issue. It is important to note that throughout every election cycle, the U.S. Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail. The United States Mail system serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner.