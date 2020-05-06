USPS postpones annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The United States Postal Service has postponed the 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The food drive was scheduled for Sat. May 9. The USPS said organizers are committed to rescheduling the drive later in 2020, but a new date has not yet been scheduled.

Millions of Americans donate food on the second Saturday in May every year to help fight hunger in their communities. According to the USPS, the success of the food drive is largely due to the efforts of letter carriers, other postal employees, postal customers, community volunteers, and many more.

The USPS said it and its national partners recognize that food assistance is a critical need for many right now.

"We remain committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve across America," a USPS spokesperson said. "We look forward to once again holding the largest one-day food drive in America when it is safe to do so."

The USPS is encouraging people to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance.