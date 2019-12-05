USPS unveils stamp to raise money for those suffering from PTSD

The U.S. Postal Service issued a new stamp this week designed to help raise money to support people diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"[W]ith the issuance of this stamp, the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition," USPS Board of Governors vice chairman David C. Williams said.

Postal officials unveiled the Healing PTSD semipostal stamp during a dedication ceremony at the McGlohon Theater, in Charlotte, N.C. The stamp features a realistic illustration of a green plant sprouting among other fallen leaves. The stamp was created by art director Greg Breeding with artwork by Mark Laita and is meant to symbolize the PTSD healing process.

""The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD," Williams continued.