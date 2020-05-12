UW Arts Collab to host virtual performances featuring Madison students

The University of Wisconsin's Community Arts Collaboratory will host online performances throughout May and June that are open to the public.

The UW Community Arts Collaboratory, or Arts Collab, said it typically ends the school year with a variety of live performances that celebrate "the artwork and social-emotional growth of the young people it supports."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performances will take place in the form of virtual watch parties.

On Friday, May 15, Drum Power will host two watch parties showing the 2019 Africa Night production, "A Drummer's Path."

The performance features Madison Metropolitan School District students, as well as professional and community percussionists and dancers.

"Educators, parents, and youth are encouraged to engage in conversation about music, history, personal discovery, social-emotional learning pillars and world cultural traditions," said Dr. Yorel Lashley, educational psychologist and founder of Drum Power.

"A Drummer's Path" is a music and dance performance with a narrative that "presents a young girl's journey to becoming a master West African drummer and all the cultural and life lessons she learns along the way."

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the YouTube premier will be student-and-educator focused with participation from Lowell, Lakeview and Mendota Elementary Schools. A live Facebook watch party will take place at 7 p.m.

Other Arts Collab virtual performances include: