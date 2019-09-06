UW Athletics issues reminders ahead of Badgers home opener

The Badgers are back on Saturday as the football team opens its 2019 home campaign against Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

Arch March

Fans can welcome the Badgers at the Arch March, located at the Camp Randall Arch on Randall Street. The team buses are scheduled to arrive at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Fans line the walkway from the Arch to the McClain Center, encouraging the team before they take the field.

Traffic Updates

Some traffic reminers for fans to consider:

Dayton Street is closed between Park Street and Charter Street until November. All cross streets (Charter Street, Mills Street and Park Street) will be open. Lot 44 will be open, but only accessible via Brooks Street.

In an effort to improve the flow of postgame traffic around Camp Randall Stadium, vehicles will be prohibited from turning left onto Regent Street for a period of time following home games this season.

Stadium Carry-In Policy

The Camp Randall Stadium carry-in policy remains the same. Permitted items include: bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", 1 gallon clear plastic storage bags, binoculars (without case), cameras (lenses no longer than 4"), blankets, jackets, items related to a medical condition, seat cushions (not more than 16" wide), and diaper bags (with child).

Stadium Gates

General public gates open at 1 p.m. while the premium suite entrances and student gate open at 12:30 p.m.

Students entering through the student gate (Gate 5) who arrive by kickoff will receive a complimentary bottle of water.

Mother's Room

A "Mother's Room" with a new Mamava Lactation Pod has been installed in the UW Field House for an enhanced guest experience. To access the pod, mothers should visit the Section YZ Guest Services office.