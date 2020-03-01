UW Carbone Cancer Center hosts 19th Annual Bowlin' for Colons

The UW Carbone Cancer Center held its 19th Bowlin' for Colons' event to help raise money towards cancer research.

More than 1,000 bowlers turned out at six different bowling alleys across Wisconsin as money raised went towards gastrointestinal cancer research and clinical trials.

Verona native and Bowlin' for Colons participant, Brandon Duchrow shared why this event means to much to him and his family, "Our grandpa died of colon cancer in 2008. We've been doing this for about 15 years and just carrying on the tradition of getting everybody together for a good cause."

Gastrointestinal Program Research Manager, Renae Quale shared the same sentiment for why the event is so special, "There's a lot of people who come here every year in honor of a family member, a loved one or somebody they worked with. It's actually great to see them come out and support the cause. The money raised today stays within the cancer center as it helps us run clinical trials that will hopefully help cure colon cancer down the road."

Heading into Sunday, UW Carbone Cancer Center has raised over $1,000,000 through Bowlin' for Colons.