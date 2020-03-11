UW-Green Bay halts in-person classes, UW-Platteville 'continuing to monitor'

UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that it will not be holding in-person classes between March 23 and March 28, saying that classes will be "taught via alternative delivery methods" during this time.

Details will be sent to UW-Green Bay staff and students in the coming days, according to university.

This comes on the same day that UW-Madison decided to suspend face-to-face instruction starting March 23, the first day of classes after spring break.

UW-Green Bay students who are leaving for spring break are also "strongly encouraged" to go home and stay home until further notice, according to the university. "We are evaluating the situation daily and will communicate a return-to-campus date as soon as possible," according to a release.

UW-Platteville meanwhile says that it will not be halting classes at this time due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say they are monitoring the situation and are following all CDC guidelines.

The university says it will make a decision whether or not to halt classes by Tuesday, March 17.

"UW-Platteville will assess the situation and decide whether to take a similar approach (go to alternative methods of learning for a short period of time after spring break)," according to the university's website.

