UW Health: 10 times as many kids have tested positive for the flu

More kids tested positive for the flu at UW Health in the past week than in the entire flu season up to this point last year - a lot more.

According to new numbers from the hospital, 125 pediatric patients tested positive for the flu in the week starting last Monday. That's nearly fifty more cases than the 76 recorded between the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, 2018, and this point last year.

Overall, more than ten times as many children (821) tested positive so far this flu season compared to last year, UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien detailed. Nearly 30 of those kids needed to stay in the hospital for more than 24 hours.

Just last week, state health officials said a child in Milwaukee had died from flu complications. It's the state's third pediatric death of the season.

Adults don't fare much better, either. In fact, there have been over a hundred more adults cases this season, 929, as there were pediatric ones. That number, however, is only a five-fold spike over the 198 by this time last year, despite being nearly tied by the 188 adults who tested positive last week.

Ninety-three of those adult patients have been admitted to UW Health for more than 24 hours.

Health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says it's not too late to get a flu shot. She encourages everyone over six months old to get vaccinated.