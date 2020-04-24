UW Health Hospital: Not billing Covid patients without insurance

There are many questions surrounding healthcare insurance during the pandemic. One of the most asked question is what do I do if I don't have health insurance?

(Source: UW Health)

A UW Health Hospital spokesperson told NBC15 News that they are accepting all patients with or without insurance in their response to Covid19. They added that the hospital is not billing uninsured patients in relation to Covid19.

NBC15 News has reached out to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, SSM Health St. Mary Hospital, and Unity Point Meriter Hospital, and hasn't received information yet.

Many private healthcare companies have waived out-of-pocket costs in relation to Covid19, including for testing. The State of Wisconsin has also asked they all do so for it's residents, according to insurance expert Martha Lester.

If people lose their healthcare as a result of being laid off, Martha says they have a 30 day extension of care and then can look to the market place or Badger Care in Wisconsin which is a state program.

This is a developing story that NBC15 News will keep updating.