UW Health Nurse Residency Program addresses nurse shortage

Wisconsin is leading the pack when it comes to addressing the growing nursing shortage. At UW Health, the Nurse Residency Program was recently expanded in an effort to deal with the problem.

Ashton Nell was part of the program ten years ago. She’s now a Nurse Specialist at American Family Children’s Hospital. “There are a lot of jobs out there where you're doing something to better society as a whole but sometimes it takes a long period of time to see that benefit and I wanted something where I could have an immediate impact on people," said Nell.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expected the nursing shortage to get worse in the coming years. Kim McPhee, Program Manager says UW Health has made an effort to be proactive which has kept the hospital from feeling the impact of the shortage as much of other places.

‘Before we had this nurse residency program we were experiencing what everyone experienced around the country, where up to 60 percent of new graduate nurses left the profession in the first year. That's a huge concern," said McPhee.

The Nurse Residency Program at UW Health is one of 29 in the country with a Certified Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The program hires new graduates to both fill new positions and replace retiring nurses.

“We hire them into groups because part of the importance, it's not just your learning, it's the peer support so when they start in a group they stay with that group throughout the entire year long program," said McPhee. The program is made up of groups between 20 and 40 nurse residents. In an effort to address the national nursing shortages, the program was recently expanded.

UW Health currently has a total of 3,152 nurses and says it’s working hard to recruit more. In 2019, it added 572 nurses and 302 nursing assistants and health unit coordinators. The next group of nurse residents will graduate February 21st.

