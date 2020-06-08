UW Health: Youth sports will look a lot different when they return

Kids who play sports and their parents are going to have to accept a new normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts warn. UW Health pediatrician and sports medicine expert Dr. Alison Brooks urges them to set realistic expectation for what they can expect to do this summer and when fall sports come.

“Whether you are a participant, a coach, or a spectator, it’s important to recognize that all sports will likely look and feel very different from what we’ve been used to in the past and that each sport will require unique considerations, modifications and accommodations,” she said.

UW Health noted both athletes and parents are questioning what that new normal will look like when kids are allowed to take the field again. Its added that no matter when they do begin again, they will look markedly different.

When that day does come, UW Health expects the changes will likely include:

