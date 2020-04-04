UW Health and UnityPoint-Meriter asking neighbors to make hand-sewn masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Two major Madison health systems - UW Health and UnityPoint-Meriter - are now teaming up to make sure they have the masks they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook post, UW Health said the two systems are banding together to collect hand-sewn masks. In that effort, they are calling anyone who wants to make masks to review best practices, and to "start sewing," according to the post.
Head to Unity-Point's website here to learn more.
Meanwhile, locals can still donate other health supplies at the Meriter Business Center. They are taking N95 Masks (1860S - size small, 1860, 1870), hand sanitizer and transparency film.
That address is:
Hours: Monday thru Friday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2650 Novation Parkway
Madison, WI 53713
The New York Times put together an informative guide on how to make a medical mask from home. Read that guide here.