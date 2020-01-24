UW Health asks additional travel questions in response to coronoavirus

UW Health will begin asking patients about their travel history for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The second confirmed case of coronavirus was confirmed to be in Chicago on Friday.

UW Health will ask for travel history beginning Friday afternoon at its emergency departments and urgent care settings. It will be expanded to other patient areas, such as clinics, next week.

UW Health has not identified any cases of coronavirus at this time.

UW hospital has taken precautions and safety measures. Any patient suspected to have contracted the virus would be immediately masked and isolated in an exam room.

The coronavirus outbreak is being closely monitored by the CDC.

It was first identified New Year’s Eve in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China and is being called 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

Since then, it has killed at least 26 people in China and infected more than 900 worldwide, according to the CDC.

The first case in the United States was announced on Jan. 21 in Washington. The CDC is monitoring 63 other potential cases in the U.S. across 22 states.

The CDC says there is no vaccine or specific treatment for this infection. Patients who have the virus could have mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Health official s believe it may appear in as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

UW-Platteville is monitoring six students who just returned from Wuhan. Officials say so far, the virus has not been detected in the students.