UW Health deploys medical students to help with COVID-19 response

UW Health medical assistant (MA) apprentices are stepping up to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

While still doing classwork for their 11-month-long MA program, apprentices at UW health are also being deployed to help with employee testing, nursing assistant areas and childcare training.

UW Health says 38 people are currently working in the MA program.

The first class from the program graduated in November, and the next class is set to graduate in August, according to UW Health.