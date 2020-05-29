UW Health dietitians notice trends of increased eating, alcohol intake

Increased eating and alcohol intake are two trends UW Health registered dietitians are seeing during COVID-19.

Experts say with all this time at home, especially during a stressful event like a global pandemic, it can be easy to slip into the habit of visiting the pantry or refrigerator out of boredom or to cope with stress or anxiety.

Some tips to reestablish a healthy pattern include drinking water and staying hydrated and sticking to a meal schedule to avoid boredom snacking.

“What we’re really encouraging people to do is shift towards those positive coping strategies and away from things that are too easy to do such as binge eat,” said Cassie Vanderwall, a UW-Health Clinical Nutritionist.

Another trend is increased alcohol intake. Alcohol sales skyrocketed by 55 percent in late March and have sustained during the pandemic, which amplified existing stresses and created new sources of emotional and social distress.

Vanderwall suggests consuming alcohol in moderation.

“We know it can be part of a healthy lifestyle but that really means one drink per day for men and two drinks per day for women,” Vanderwall said.

Public health officials are urging people to find alternative strategies for managing their stress, especially those predisposed to substance abuse.

Health experts say consuming more than that can increase the risk of complications with chronic diseases, sleep and stress.

