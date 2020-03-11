UW Health drastically limits number of patient visitors

As coronavirus fears continue to force agencies and companies to reassess their safety precautions, University of Wisconsin Health has placed strict restrictions on the number of visitors who will be allowed into its Madison-area hospitals.

On Wednesday, hospital officials mandated that only one visitor or primary support per patient will be allowed into University Hospital and the UW Health at The American Center.

At American Family Children’s Hospital, two primary support individuals will be permitted. However, none of the patient’s siblings will be allowed in – including at inpatient units and in clinical settings. Family members are also barred from the children’s hospital’s operating rooms.

Hospital officials urge people not to change a patient’s designated visitor frequently and to keep the same support person over a 24-hour period.

They did acknowledge there will be exceptions made in end-of-life situations. No limit on visitors will be enforced in those occasions unless a visitor is showing symptoms of the virus.

UW Health is also banning all group meetings, gatherings, and tours consisting of 50 or more people, except in its School of Medicine or Public Health locations. All scheduled group classes, therapies, and wellness sessions for patients over 60 are canceled as well.

Finally, hospital officials are suspending most of its volunteer services, excepting for patient escorts or volunteers associated with high priority duties.

All changes are slated to go into effect on Wednesday.

