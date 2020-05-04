UW Health eases visitor restrictions

UW Health is relaxing some of the increasingly strict visitation restrictions enacted since the coronavirus pandemic spread into Dane County in March. According to the health system, the changes come as the hospital starts performing non-essential surgeries and procedures and opening up its outpatient clinics.

Starting Tuesday, a visitor will be allowed to accompany patients at University Hospital, UW Health at the American Center, and UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital. Additionally, someone 12 or older will be allowed to accompany patients to their outpatient clinical appointments.

Full guidelines available here

In its statement announcing the changes, UW Health explained that it is important for the safety of the visitors, patients, and staff to follow the current restrictions and to comply with the requests about visitor from the care teams.

UW Health notes all visitor must adhere to the following guidelines: