UW Health eases visitor restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- UW Health is relaxing some of the increasingly strict visitation restrictions enacted since the coronavirus pandemic spread into Dane County in March. According to the health system, the changes come as the hospital starts performing non-essential surgeries and procedures and opening up its outpatient clinics.
Starting Tuesday, a visitor will be allowed to accompany patients at University Hospital, UW Health at the American Center, and UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital. Additionally, someone 12 or older will be allowed to accompany patients to their outpatient clinical appointments.
In its statement announcing the changes, UW Health explained that it is important for the safety of the visitors, patients, and staff to follow the current restrictions and to comply with the requests about visitor from the care teams.
UW Health notes all visitor must adhere to the following guidelines:
- One visitor per inpatient will be permitted every 24-hour period (Exception: up to three visitors may be permitted for patients who are at end-of-life)
- Visitors are always required to wear a face covering.
- Visitors must respect social distancing.
- Visitors are required to obtain and consume any food or drink outside our facilities to ensure compliance with the use of face coverings.
- Visitors with acute respiratory symptoms will not be permitted.
- Visitors who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 10 days will not be permitted.
- No visitors are allowed for patients being treated for COVID-19.
- Visitors are not allowed to stay overnight
- Visitors are not allowed to congregate in the gathering areas, such as the outdoor patios or rooftop gardens
The visitor guidelines at American Family Children’s Hospital has not changed.