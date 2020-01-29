UW Health educates the public on coronavirus

As coronavirus spreads in China, Wisconsin health officials are staying alert.

Right now, there are five confirmed cases in the United States, the closest being in Chicago. Although there are no confirmed cases here in Wisconsin, Local health officials say they're prepared and want the public to be as well.

UW Health hosted a public panel discussion on coronavirus with a group of experts Wednesday. "We just felt this was really important and our opportunity to educate the community because we want to get the facts out there and we want to make sure that any rumors or bad information is corrected," said Emily Kumlien, Media Strategist with UW Health.

Kumlien sat on the panel of nine experts. The group included scientists, physicians, epidemiologists, and experts in infection control, global health, clinical testing, vaccine development and health system responses. "There are so many pieces to it, we really wanted to put on display the wide range of expertise that we have and what it takes to answer questions about a potential global health crisis," said Kumlien.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, professor of medicine and Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics was also on the panel. "One of our goals was to give accurate information to the public and hopefully we were able to convey what's known and not known about this," said Dr. Safdar.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the respiratory virus originally came from an animal source but now appears to be spreading person-to-person. Symptoms include fever, cough and breathing problems. There is still much that is unknown. "We don't know exactly its efficiency in transmission. We know it moves from person-to-person but how frequently, how often, how sustained, we don't know," said Dr. Safdar.

Health officials say they’re prepared if the virus makes its way to Wisconsin. Dr. Safdar says despite understandable anxiety, the general public should not feel threatened. Those who have recently traveled internationally, especially to China should however be alert for symptoms and see a doctor immediately if they feel sick.

Several people in Wisconsin are being monitored for coronavirus, most recently in Milwaukee but there are still no official confirmed cases out of Wisconsin.

