UW Health launches coronavirus hotline, updates preparedness plan

UW Health is setting up a hotline for people who have questions about the spread of the coronavirus and plans to start taking steps to make sure the supply of protective gloves and masks last longer.

The moves come as officials there update their preparedness plan for battling the deadly virus. The changes were announced Wednesday morning.

They also noted that the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene will know be able to do its own tests rather than sending them off to Atlanta, which is expected to reduce the amount of time it takes for patients who need to be tested to get results.

HOTLINE

Officials say they hope by setting up the hotline they are helping ensure the community has easy access to a reliable and accurate resource for information.

People with questions about the virus or who are considering going to a clinic, urgent care, or emergency room because they are worried they may have it are asked to call 608-720-5300.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Coronavirus fears combined with an already “very heavy flu season” is already stretching the worldwide supply of hand sanitizer and protective gear, like masks, gloves, and gowns, UW Health officials noted.

To make sure they don’t run out of masks, the health system will tweak its procedures for how long they can use them. As examples, they said masks will be reused in some cases and patients who exhibit symptoms will only be allotted a single one.

They also urge anyone not showing signs of coronavirus not to wear a mask. The officials state the masks don’t do any good and only increases the chance that agencies that may need them could run out.

VIDEO AND TELEHEALTH

UW Health added it plans leverage video and telehealth resources to limit exposure by increasing the number of video visits its staff performs. It points to its Care Anywhere Video Visits program, which promises to provide “quick, easy access” to providers via a patient’s computer or smartphone.

