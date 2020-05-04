UW Health makes it easier to get tested for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- UW Health is making it lowering the bar for people concerned about whether or not they have COVID-19 and who are showing symptoms to get tested.
According to the health system, they have both increased the number of tests they can perform and reduced the turnaround time. UW Health says it doubled the tests it can perform in a day to 400 over the past ten days and expects to be able to run even more soon. It is also now to get results in hours, rather than days.
As a result, anyone showed one of the following symptoms, even mildly, can get tested at UW Health:
- Fever (100◦F or higher)
- Chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Shortness of breath/chest tightness
- Loss of taste or smell
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Headache
- Severe fatigue/exhaustion
- Muscle pain
The hospital still asks anyone suspecting they may be infected and wanting to be tested to call ahead to make arrangements. They can do so by contacting their provider, sending a MyChart message, or by calling 608-720-5300.