UW Health makes it easier to get tested for COVID-19

UW Health is making it lowering the bar for people concerned about whether or not they have COVID-19 and who are showing symptoms to get tested.

According to the health system, they have both increased the number of tests they can perform and reduced the turnaround time. UW Health says it doubled the tests it can perform in a day to 400 over the past ten days and expects to be able to run even more soon. It is also now to get results in hours, rather than days.

As a result, anyone showed one of the following symptoms, even mildly, can get tested at UW Health:

Fever (100◦F or higher)

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath/chest tightness

Loss of taste or smell

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Headache

Severe fatigue/exhaustion

Muscle pain

The hospital still asks anyone suspecting they may be infected and wanting to be tested to call ahead to make arrangements. They can do so by contacting their provider, sending a MyChart message, or by calling 608-720-5300.