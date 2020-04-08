UW Health now getting coronavirus test results in hours (instead of days)

The UW Health lab has reportedly taken its COVID-19 testing capabilities to a new level.

In an update on how the health system is handling the coronavirus pandemic, University Hospital officials say they have drastically reduced the turnaround time for getting test results since the lab first started conducting them in-house several weeks ago. Whereas it took three days then, it now takes hours.

Not only do the quicker turnaround times help eliminate much of the time a patient is left wondering if they are infected, they also help preserve much needed personal protective equipment. UW Health explained by knowing sooner that a patient has tested negative, they will be allowed to reduce the amount of PPE used treating them.

UW Health did note that, despite the increased testing capabilities, they are still not at a point where they can do widespread testing. For now, their doctors are prioritizing patients with suspected symptoms as well as employees who may have had contact with an infected person.

The health system added that through its process of reducing turnaround time, they have worked closely with the FDA and CDC as well as vendors, to make sure they are still following correct processes.

