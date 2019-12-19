UW Health nurses forming new union, demand recognition from UW system

Nurses in the UW Health system announced that they plan on organizing themselves into a new union, demanding voluntary recognition from the health system on Thursday.

UW Health workers announce they want to form a new union (Source: WMTV).

This comes after former Gov. Scott Walker and his administration essentially eliminated collective bargaining for state workers - including those at UW hospitals -- in 2011.

On Thursday union supporters say most of the 2,000 nurses in the system approve forming a union.

Kate Walton is a nurse at the UW emergency department, and she says she is concerned because without protections she doesn't have the right to have anyone present with her for disciplinary hearings.

“If you want to appeal, you can appeal to your manager. There’s no nurses involved that have clinical experience, necessarily. There’s just not a lot of protection especially if you need to speak up and advocate for your patients,” Walton says.

A UW Health spokesperson says the system's board, called the UW Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UWHCA), has striven to get feedback from workers on how to improve working conditions.

“These avenues have provided valuable feedback that has helped shape the decisions and direction of the organization, enabling us to provide remarkable healthcare to our patients,” according to spokesperson Emily Kumlien in a release Thursday.

“UWHCA will continue to support our robust existing system of employee and nurse engagement, through which UW Health has earned the designation of Magnet nursing status,” according to Kumlien.

State Rep. Melissa Sargent urged the UWHCA board for voluntary demand. If the UWHCA recognizes the union's right to meet and confer with them, negotiating the contract would come next.

