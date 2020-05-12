Madison hospitals offering antibody test that detects previous COVID-19 infection

Madison's three largest health providers are now offering COVID-19 antibody testing that can help people find out if they have been previously infected by COVID-19.

The blood tests contrast the COVID-19 diagnostic test, which detects a current infection with a nose swab.

The health providers say that patients' insurance company will be billed for a blood draw and antibody testing. Under the CARES Act, health insurance plans cannot assess a cost share to their members.

UW Health is offering the antibody tests in the following locations (patients are required to make an appointment):

University Hospital (600 Highland Ave)

UW West Clinic (451 Junction Rd)

UW East Clinic (5249 East Terrace Dr)

The American Center Hospital (4602 Eastpark Blvd)

SSM Health is giving tests at any of its facilities, and running those tests through its SSM Health regional reference lab at St. Mary’s Hospital. SSM says it currently has the capacity to run 2,000 tests a day.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter is offering antibody tests at all seven of its facilities in Dane County.

Health officials recommend you take the antibody test if you think you were exposed to the coronavirus but no longer have symptoms, or never had symptoms to begin with.

However, the UW Health admits in a statement Tuesday that right now, "it is not yet known whether those with COVID-19 antibodies have long-term immunity against re-infection."

Therefore, whether you test positive or negative with the antibody test, the recommendations are the same: continue with social distancing and proper sanitation.

Protecting yourself by practicing social distancing, washing hands often, avoiding close contact, covering mouth and nose with a face covering when around others, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and items.



Head to your health provider's website (UW Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter) to schedule an appointment to get an antibody test.

DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard are also teaming up to provide free COVID-19 diagnostic testing, six days a week, at the Alliant Energy Center at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison.

Aspirus also announced Tuesday that they're bringing antibody testing to the Wausau area, our sister station WSAW reports.