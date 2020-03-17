UW Health preps for more COVID-19 testing, rolls out drive-thru tests for employees

UW Health is busy clearing out clinic space to make way for more COVID-19 testing and working with its partners to determine the best way to handle all of the screening and testing likely to be heading their way.

“UW Health has been preparing diligently to protect the health and safety of our patients and our staff during this response to COVID-19,” UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said.

To help protect its staff, the health system is rolling out drive-thru screening for its employees, if and when they need it.

When it comes time to test the public, they are encouraging anyone who is experiencing mild COVID-19-related symptoms, to call ahead or use virtual visits or MyChart messaging before going to the hospital, that way they can be directed to the proper facility.

Kumlien explained that some of the screening locations will only handle staff and individuals at a high risk of having the virus and by going to the right place right off the bat, patients can avoid any potential delays.

