UW-Health recommends continued face mask use in public

UW Health is reminding the community about the benefits of wearing a face covering in public. A mask, that securely fits around the nose and mouth, helps prevent transmission of COVID-19 droplets which might result from breathing, talking, laughing, or coughing.

As more counties in Wisconsin reopen their doors, doctors say they’ve noticed fewer people opting to not wear a face mask while out in public.

“A face mask is just one component of the things we need to do to minimize our risk,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer with UW Health. “We don’t know if people are just getting tired of them and they don’t understand the benefit or they’re just confused.”

Health experts recognize there was initial confusion surrounding the use of face masks early on during the coronavirus pandemic and the guidance may continue to evolve.

“We know that people are spreading the virus two or three days before they get symptoms,” said Pothof.

Health officials say you do not need to wear a face covering if you’re planning to be outside but not around others, like gardening or going for a run.

Face coverings should also be cleaned frequently or replaced if they are soiled or can no longer fit securely around the nose and mouth.

