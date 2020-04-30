UW Health sees 30% decrease in heart attack patients since COVID-19 onset

UW Health officials said the hospital has experienced an approximate 30 percent decrease in the number of heart attack patients seeking treatment since the onset of COVID-19.

Officials said the decrease is creating concern among cardiologists that people are potentially putting their lives at risk by avoiding timely treatment.

UW Health is urging anyone who experiences any of the following symptoms of a heart attack to call 911 immediately: Chest pain/discomfort for more than a few minutes, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, discomfort in the arms, back, neck or jaw; nashua or visiting; and lightheadedness.

"We know that time equals heart muscle, and the sooner a heart attack patient is seen by a cardiologist the better the odds that patient will have a good outcome," said Dr. Amish Raval, UW health cardiologist. "But if patients either delay or refuse to seek care altogether, we know the chances of them losing heart muscle goes up exponentially, resulting in heart failure, decreased quality of life, potential future heart attacks, or death."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, UW Health said local EMS providers, the UW Health Emergency Department and University Hospital's team of cardiologists is still caring for patients with life-threatening conditions, like heart attacks and other emergent needs.