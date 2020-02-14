UW Health set to open new burn care facility

UW Hospitals will open a new Burn and Wound Center next month.

The $5.8 million dollar facility can hold eleven patients for extended stay treatments of up to three months.

The physical space is double the size of the current Burn and Wound Center, which only has seven beds.

Dr. Lee Faucher, the Director of the UW Health Burn and Wound Center, says there are several different amenities all housed together, making it easier for both patients and staff.

“This is a one-stop-shop where they can come here and if everything else is okay, they can be discharged from here to hope,” said Dr. Faucher.

With an occupational therapy space and additional procedure and hydrotherapy rooms, patients can have privacy while recovering in isolation.

“Our primary goals with every patient that we see is to get them back to the life they had prior to their injury,” Dr. Faucher said. “If we can do that in a better way, more comfortable way, and even sometimes a faster or more efficient way than I think we’re doing our job.”

For the patients families, there are additions which can make a long-term stay more comfortable. This includes a secure play area for children and a family conference room for meeting with hospital staff.

Another focus of the center is on patient mental health.

“We have a much better set of tools to accomplish that task than we had before,” Dr. Faucher said.

Carl Hershey is a UW Health Burn and Wound Center patient, who received treatment thirteen years ago after a serious injury left 77-percent of his body burned. Hershey was a contractor working in Iraq who was engulfed in flames after a propane tank ignited.

He is from La Crosse and travels to Madison to work with current burn patients in recovery.

“I think someone that’s gone through all of what they’ve gone through can relate to them and can understand what they’re feeling and what they need to overcome,” Hershey said. “I feel like I get to come in and give them hope and a little more opportunity that it’s going to be okay.”

He says the new facility is impressive and will be a huge benefit to patients looking for privacy.

The facility will officially begin treatment on March 16, 2020. It’s the only one of its kind in the state to provide treatment to both children and adults.

