UW Health still says no layoffs planned for hourly workers amid pandemic

UW Health continues to insist that no layoffs are planned for its hourly workers at the time, after another local medical system, SSM Health, announced it will furlough 2,000 employees to combat financial challenges caused by the pandemic.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien wrote in a statement to NBC15 News on Tuesday, insisting that "no layoffs are expected at this time, and our hourly employees will not receive a pay cut to ensure that nurses and support staff caring for COVID patients will have no change made in their pay rate."

UW Health had previously announced that the hospital plans to cut hours for workers “in areas where there is not currently work.” UW Health stated executives and doctors would see their pay slashed anywhere from 10 to 20 percent depending on their position.

"We do expect hours to be cut in areas where there is not currently work. But that we are not laying anyone off. We are not reducing the pay for hourly workers. And we expect these changes to be temporary," according to Kumlien.

Over the next two months, senior leaders at UW health will lose a fifth of their pay, while vice-presidents and doctors will receive 15 percent less, and other leaders face a 10 percent cut, UW Health announced on April 21.

On Monday, SSM Health announced it would furlough about 2,000 employees and place even more workers on partial furloughs. Furloughed workers will remain SSM employees and are expected to be recalled to their positions after a 13-week period.