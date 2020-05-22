UW Health workers can now sign up for $500 tax-free bonus

UW Health employees can now sign up for a tax-free $500 payment after the community launched a fundraiser to help essential workers in need.

Employees will have to fill out an application, found on the employee intranet U-Connect, and if an employee is approved, they will receive $500 as assistance payment added to their next paycheck, UW Health says.

Only hourly employees making $18 an hour or less, and who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, are eligible for the program.

“We talk a lot about care providers like physicians and nurses as healthcare heroes, but healthcare heroes include all staff that work hard to make care possible. This program was set up by donors who wanted to help, and we are grateful for the community support as well as the hard work of our staff," says UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan.

Donations to the program can still be made online.