Roads closed and increased security for UW Homecoming festivities

Alumni coming back to campus, fans joining in and students beaming with Badger pride is all part of the UW Homecoming experience. The homecoming parade starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 11. Road closures start at 4 p.m.

Langdon Street between Lake and East Gilman Street close at 4 p.m. Then, East Gilman and State to Lake Street closes at 5 p.m. and lastly followed by Langdon at Park Street and Lake Street at the State Street Parking structure closes at 6 p.m.

The parade is expected to last until around 8 p.m. The roads will open shortly after the parade ends.

UW Police and Madison Police will monitor the parade and game day for the Michigan State game. There will be an increase in security because of the influx of people coming for homecoming. Nothing new to game day security practices UW Police said, "It's business as usual."

For a look at the map of the parade and road closures click here.