UW Hospital exhibit showcases 70th anniversary of LIFE magazine

Seventy years ago, the city of Madison received national attention with a cover photo and 10-page feature story in a popular magazine.

In 1948, LIFE magazine named Madison America’s ‘Ideal City’ and published a piece with the headline, “The Good Life in Madison, Wisconsin. Is it the Best Place in America to Live?”

The Good Life exhibit features the 20 photographs, the article, and the LIFE cover from this edition.

It is on display through Jan. 3, 2020 at the front entrance of University Hospital. It’s sponsored by Oakwood Village which was established on July 8, 1948, two months before this article appeared in LIFE magazine.