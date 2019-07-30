UW Hosptials ranks in national top 20 list

UW Health officials said the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics are among the 20 most highly ranked hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings.

This is the first time in the history of the rankings that UW Hospitals and Clinics are listed on the Honor Roll, according to a UW Health press release.

The hospitals are ranked 17th among more than 4,500 hospitals analyzed. This includes both University Hospital and UW Health at The American Center. UW Health officials said a top-50 ranking means the hospital is in the top two percent of all U.S. hospitals.

"This represents a huge leap forward in the rankings for UW Health," UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan said. "The goal for us must always be the continual improvement of patient care, but it is very gratifying to be ranked among the nation's top 20 hospitals. I'm proud of the level of excellence our physicians and staff bring to work every day."

In addition to the top-20 ranking, UW Hospitals and Clinics were highly ranked in 12 of the 16 medical and surgical specialties ranked by the magazine:



Gynecology (12)



Urology (14)



Orthopedics (19)



Geriatrics (21)



Cardiology and Heart Surgery (25)



Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (26)



Diabetes and Endocrinology (27)



Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (34)



Neurology and Neurosurgery (47)



Cancer (48)



Ear, Nose and Throat (49)



Nephrology (50)



The magazine released the 2019-20 edition of the hospital rankings on Monday. Measurements included the use of advanced technologies, patient volume, nursing integrity and high-level trauma center.