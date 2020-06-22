Advertisement

UW-Madison Chief Diversity Officer Sims to leave for provost role in NC

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 22, 2020
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced in a news release Monday Chief Diversity Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Patrick Sims will leave the university later this summer for a provost role in North Carolina.

Sims, who has served as the leader of diversity and inclusion efforts at UW since 2013, will depart later this summer for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to become the school’s executive vice chancellor and provost.

UW is expected to name an interim successor soon.

“We have worked hard and successfully over these last seven years to help make UW a better place,” Sims says. “Although this work is never finished, I will miss the many talented and committed colleagues and programs that are making a difference in the lives of our community.”

As Deputy Vice Chancellor, the position Sims assumed in 2018, some of his notable accomplishments include increasing the attendance at the annual Fall Diversity Forum to 1,300 participants, implementing UW’s first-ever campus climate survey for students in response to the R.E.E.L. Change Implementation Plan, revamping the Office of Equity and Divesity and developing an institutional statement that codifies the campus commitment to diversity and inclusions, among many others.

“Patrick has made a major impact on our community and we will miss him deeply, but I understand that this is a career opportunity he can’t turn down,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “We know there is much more to be done to increase the diversity of our university community and to make those who are here feel more welcome and included. Patrick has been an important leader in these efforts. Our commitment is strong and will continue.”

