A new batch of medical professionals is about to enter the health care world.

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health Graduate Claire Baniel talks about the transition from in person to online clinicals.

The 2020 graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health virtually moved their tassels Friday morning at 10 a.m. A live ceremony was held on the school’s Facebook page.

The graduates have been through a different learning process these last two months.

“I think everybody is a little bit nervous, come July,” Radiation Oncology Graduate Claire Baniel said. “It’s [nerve-wracking], it’s exciting and it’s something all of us have waited our whole lives for, and whatever challenges that lie ahead, I’m just glad my classmates and I have had the great training we’ve had.”

Baniel said she and her classmates went from training in the field with patients to online clinicals. Those graduates will now enter the health care scene, in person, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

"We're all going to have to take it one day at a time and be flexible,” Baniel said. “When this all started, we were doing our online classes and thought, 'man, we're really going to have to review our ventilator settings and respiratory illnesses' and stuff like that."

Baniel also said entering the medical field during a pandemic will help new graduates learn faster and work better in a team setting with other health care professionals.