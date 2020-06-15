UW Madison Students await University's reopening plan

As the UW System announced expectations for all 13 campuses to open in the fall with guidance to being face-to-face instruction, students in Madison await UW’s reopening plan.

“I like that we don’t know yet because it feels like they’re taking their time to fully understand the situation because it’s very dynamic.” Said Nicole Berdusco who will study her fifth year of engineering in the fall.

Students remain patient even with so many questions remain to be answered in Madison like how the school will approach social distancing and if there will be a shift in the academic calendar so classes end before thanksgiving, when a second wave of COVID-19 is expected to hit.

While students like Nicole want as normal an experience as possible, they understand the circumstances surrounding UW’s awaited plan.

“Our concern is that it’s not going to be the same level quality of education.” Said Meghan Maglente, a classmate of Nicole that studies chemical engineering as well. “But it’s nobody’s fault that this is happening.”

Leah Kramer plans to return to Madison next week to get ready for her senior year at UW-Madison. The Buffalo, NY native is open to whatever decision UW-Madison makes.

“As much as students might be asking for certain things at the end of the day, we just want what’s best for the community and what’s best for the university as a whole.

UW-Madison tells NBC15 it’s planning a press conference later this weekend to share specifics about its reopening plan.