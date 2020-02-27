UW-Madison alum one of the 5 victims in the Molson Coors mass shooting

Wisconsin Alumni Association says UW-Madison alum Trevor Wetselaar, 33, was one of the five victims in the Molson Coors workplace shooting.

According to the WAA, "We send our thoughts and prayers to Trevor’s family and friends, as well as to the loved ones of the other victims killed at Molson Coors in Milwaukee."

Wetselaar's LinkedIn profile says he was an engine room operator at Molson Coors. Before that, Wetselaar worked as a nuclear reactor operator with the U.S. Navy.

As NBC15 News has reported, a 51-year-old Molson Coors employee shot and killed five of his co-workers at the brewing complex in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department released the names of the five victims as well as the name of the suspect.

The victims are:

Jesus Valle, Jr., 33

Gennady Levshetz, 51

Trevor Wetselaar, 33

Dana Walk, 57

Dale Hudson, 50