UW-Madison cancels all study abroad programs this summer

UW-Madison announced it has canceled all summer study abroad programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Guido Podestá, vice provost and dean of the International Division, program fees will be refunded to student accounts or credit cards, depending how you paid for the programs.

All UW Study Abroad scholarships offered for programs will also be reversed.

Podestá asks that if you are concerned about credits, you should contact your academic adviser.

A decision regarding fall study abroad programming and international internships has not been made at this time, Podestá says.