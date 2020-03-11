UW Madison cancels in-person classes through April 10 - at least

The University of Wisconsin Madison will suspend “face-to-face instruction” starting Monday, March 23, the day students were expected to return from spring break.

In a post on its website, UW said they will begin “alternate delivery of classes” starting that day and it will continue that way, at least, through April 10. University officials expect to decide in early April whether or not regular classes will resume at that time.

“While there are relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dane County, the number of cases nationally continues to grow. Our health partners tell us that now is the best time to act in ways that slow the spread,” the post stated.

According to the University, the decision comes after consultation with local, state, and federal authorities.

Students who live in residence halls are asked to take all of their essential belongings, academic materials, laptops, and medication home with them over the break and are instructed not to return until April 10, at the earliest.

UW faculty and staff are asked to continue their regular work schedule, unless otherwise instructed by their dean, director, or supervisor. Daily operations will generally continue as usual, excepting for travel and events, the University said.

University officials are urging students, faculty, and staff to reconsider their non-essential personal travel during the upcoming break. They have also canceled all upcoming university-sponsored travel, with few exceptions. However, employees who regularly travel as part of their job will be allowed to do so.

They warn anyone returning from an at-risk location that they may need to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. A list of places that would require a self-quarantine (as of March 11) is available here.

University Housing will work with international students and students who can’t return home over the break on accommodations.

University officials have also canceled all events of more than 50 people through that April 10th date, excepting for ones granted an exception by deans or vice-chancellors.