UW Madison suspends in-person summer term classes; expands online courses

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the nation’s education systems, the University of Wisconsin Madison has suspended all in-person classes for its upcoming summer term and expanding its online offerings.

“The decision to suspend in-person instruction was made with the safety of our students in mind,” Associate Dean for Summer Term Aphra Mednick said. “We already had a robust online offering and in response, we are offering even more online courses than ever before so students can continue their academic progress.”

UW says its Summer Term now includes more than 300 courses. Its early start and transfer programs will continue as well, the University stated.

“You can still be part of the UW–Madison experience this summer. In an uncertain time, one thing we can say for sure is that Summer Term is still happening,” Mednick said.

The University announced the changes Tuesday morning. It also extended the scholarship application deadline to May 1, noting that students can apply for the Undergraduate Scholarship for Summer Study or Summer Finish scholarship, which goes to students who can complete their degree with the summertime classes.

“We know this is a challenging time for students, and we are here to help them continue their studies and advance toward graduation,” Mednick added.

