UW-Madison chancellor, basketball coach give update on COVID-19 response

UW-Madison's chancellor and head men's basketball coach talked about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the university during a livestream event on Tuesday, hosted by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

In the UW Now Livestream discussion, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said university officials are working on plans to reopen campus in the fall, based on guidance from health officials.

"It's going to involve a lot of testing," Blank said. "It's going to involve some rejiggering of how we do classes, and I just hope we can get to that point. We'll have to see how the public health crisis evolves."

Blank said the decision regarding the fall semester will be made later this summer.

This semester, in the space of 11 days, Blank said the university put over 7,000 classes online. By 13 days after the announcement to move classes, 99.9 percent of them were online. Blank also said, in just a couple of weeks, UW-Madison will graduate nearly 7,500 undergraduates and more than 2,000 graduate students during a virtual graduation.

The university's greatest impact on the pandemic comes from its ability to harness innovation and research on behalf of Wisconsinites, Blank said. The work is a testament to the power of public research universities.

"We are on the front lines looking for vaccines, looking for drugs that might mitigate the effects of this disease, looking at what the implications are for our society," Blank said. "We are research machines."

Blank said the university has more than four dozen COVID research proposals filed with the federal government. Innovations, such as the creation of easily constructed face shields by the College of Engineering, are already having an impact across the country after they were championed by Ford and other major companies.

UW Men's Basketball Coach Greg Gard also talked about the impact of COVID-19 on his players. He shared the story of how he told the team that there would be no NCAA basketball tournament this year.

"As Alando Tucker said that day in the locker room, canceling a basketball tournament is a first-world problem; there are bigger issues in this world, and obviously we've seen over the last six weeks what has resulted from this," Gard said. "Eventually the storm is going to run out of rain, and we'll find some sunshine on the other end."

Gard said he continues to talk to his team on a regular basis and encourages them to stay positive.

