UW-Madison changes, 'Safer at Home' impacts international students

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted several changes at UW-Madison and a 'Safer at Home' order for the entire state, and these changes have had a significant impact on some international students at UW-Madison.

"Just a crazy time that we're living in right now," said Chengen Han, a UW-Madison senior from China.

China placed strict restrictions on travel into the country because of the coronavirus, cancelling most international flights.

"They are kind of disallowing people from other countries to enter China," Han explained.

Because of these restrictions, Han is not sure when he can go home.

"What we can do to help ourselves going back to our home country, which seems impossible right now," Han wondered.

Han said the transition to online classes has been smooth for him because he was already taking several classes online, but he is having trouble with one final project: a documentary film.

"All the campus buildings are now closed; therefore, there's no way that I can access the camera that the Communication Arts department has," Han explained, adding, "Now I need to use my iPhone, which is four years old now, to do that project."

As a senior, Han is also disappointed his family might not see him graduate. UW-Madison postponed spring commencement on Monday.

"To miss out on such an opportunity because of such a serious global pandemic is quite frustrating," Han said. His mother was going to come see him graduate in May.

Han said he is also worried about life after college.

"Companies are cutting down employees and even shutting down the whole companies," he said.

Other international students are also struggling with being away from home.

"Almost all of my friends are back in India, my family, everybody's back in India," said Ishita Dhoot, a UW-Madison freshman from India.

For students like Dhoot who live on campus, they had to move to different dorms starting Saturday.

"It's been a little hectic because I couldn't get any of the movers to move my stuff, so I've been bringing carts down," Dhoot explained.

UW-Madison is consolidating the 600 students still in on-campus housing to just four residence halls, with just one dining hall remaining open for take-out and delivery.

"Campus wants to limit the number of people working on campus down to the essentials," explained Brendon Dybdahl, director of marketing and communications for University Housing.

Dybdahl said students will still have access to services like maintenance, cleaning and internet access.

This is not what most students had in mind for the year, and being stuck mostly inside is especially disappointing for some.

"[It] gets a little sad...because I really wanted to enjoy the spring weather here, considering it's my first spring semester," Dhoot said.

Students said they hope this does not last long and they can go home and get back to normal soon.

"I hope we can get through this all together very quickly," Han said.

For more information about UW-Madison's response to COVID-19, click here.