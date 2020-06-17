UW-Madison coming back this fall - but with big changes

The University of Wisconsin - Madison will start on time this fall. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be business as usual.

On Tuesday, the university announced what it is calling its "Smart Restart" plan for resuming classes.

“The health and safety steps we are announcing today are rigorous, thorough and backed by science," UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said.

All of the details have not been ironed out at this time and university officials are still working on their comprehensive plan.

As far as the major items, though, UW plans to:



Implement new health and safety measures for everyone on campus;

Use a mix of in-person and virtual instruction through the Thanksgiving break;

After the Thanksgiving break, UW will switch to all virtual classes and exams.

"We believe they will go far in minimizing the risk to our campus community while allowing our students to return to many of the traditions and experiences that make a Badger education so valued,” Blank added.

The full details of the "Smart Restart" plan are available here.