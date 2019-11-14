UW-Madison developing 'smart' toilet to help cure health problems

UW-Madison scientists say ‘smart’ toilets could have the ability to change our health - for the better.

The university said in a release Thursday that scientists with the UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute for Research are working to find out how such a toilet could provide useful data about our bodies.

For example, the university says urine contains metabolic links to more than 600 human conditions, including some of the major killers such as cancer, diabetes and kidney disease.

A smart toilet could collect that information to help scientists and doctors find cures to health issues.

You can learn more about the university’s ‘smart’ toilet project on their website.

