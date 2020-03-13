UW-Madison employee tests positive for coronavirus

A University of Wisconsin-Madison employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the University confirmed late Friday afternoon. The employee reportedly works in UW’s School of Veterinary Medicine building.

University officials say they are cooperating fully with Public Health Madison, Dane County, and other public health agencies on the issue and determining what other actions need to be taken.

Public Health is trying determine who the individual has been in contact with. The agency is asking them to perform daily symptom and temperature checks and to isolate themselves.

Non-essential employees at the Veterinary School are being told to go home Friday and to monitor themselves too.