UW-Madison expected to re-open slowly to employees, students

UW-Madison students are expected to return to the city this fall. However, it's not going to be the same college experience they left behind.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced a slow re-open for employees and students Monday.

Currently, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the campus will re-open in phases. Phase one involves bringing important researchers back this summer, but on a small group basis. All employees who return to work are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distance when in small public settings.

"We will do that a part of phase one, hopefully by the end of this month, early June, which is about the same time we think [Dane] County is working on, see how that goes for several weeks and then start thinking about what phase two might involve," Blank said.

When it comes to fall courses, whether they return to classes in-person, thousands of students are expected to return to the UW-Madison campus in August and September.

In a recent blog post, Chancellor Blank said the university is looking at an option that would blend in-person and online learning. A final decision on student housing and classes is expected in July.