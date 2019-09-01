UW-Madison freshmen get ready for their first year of college

As summer winds down, UW-Madison students start moving in, many getting ready for their first year of college.

"I'm super excited. A little bit nervous, but really excited," said Searra Funch, an incoming freshman from Middleton.

Funch and her roommate Anna Dyrbye-O'Hare moved into their residence hall Sunday morning and started exploring their new campus.

"It's really different. I'm really used to a small, small town, so it'll take a little bit of adjusting but I really like it," Dyrbye-O'Hare said.

Both freshmen said they are looking forward to their classes, to meeting new friends and of course, to badger football. Many of their fellow students agree.

"I’m excited for game days, those are really fun and just to get to know everybody, meet friends," said Kayla Dienberg, incoming freshman from New Berlin. "I love watching football and cheering on a team, so I'm excited for that."

It is an exciting time, but bittersweet, as these freshmen got ready to say goodbye to their families.

"My mom and I have been having a hard time. My brothers are half-brothers, so I'm her only child," Funch said.

Parents had mixed feelings as well, thinking about going home without their kids.

"I'm super happy, then [I] cry because [she's] my first one that's going away, but she's going to be super close and I know she's just so excited, she's been beaming to come out here and just start her own path too," said Kathy Dienberg, Kayla's mom.

Freshmen have a few more days before school starts, and Funch and Dyrbye-O'Hare were still taking everything in Sunday afternoon.

"It's crazy, I feel like I've always dreamed of this moment and thought about it, but I don't know if I ever thought it would actually be here so now we are, it's awesome," Dyrbye-O'Hare said.

For Funch, things still felt surreal.

"I still think, I don't know that it's quite hit me that I'm a college student yet," she said.

Despite the mixed feelings, both parents and students said they were excited to become part of the UW-Madison community.

UW-Madison has not released enrollment numbers for their new freshman class. The university said they wait until later in September to get a final count, just to make sure it is as accurate as possible.

The first day of classes is Wednesday, Sept. 4.