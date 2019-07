A UW-Madison graduate is giving it her all on American Ninja Warrior Monday night.

In the NBC15 special, Taylor Amann is competing in Oklahoma City for the finals of American Ninja Warrior.

She's been active in track and gymnastics since a young age, and on Monday she stopped by the NBC15 studios to share her experience in the national spotlight.

American Ninja Warrior kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC15.